Allegiant to slash flights from Austin in January

Austin travelers flying Allegiant Air will have fewer options in January when the ultra-low-cost carrier closes a $75 million operations base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that opened less than three years ago.

Unlike planes for other airlines, Allegiant aircraft return each night to their bases. The Austin base has storage for three Airbus planes and space for employees to rest and prepare for flights. This "out-and-back" network reduces costs because the airline doesn't have to pay for crew members' hotel stays. Allegiant employs dozens of people at its Austin base.

When Allegiant closes its ABIA base on Jan. 7, flights from Austin will travel only to cities with an Allegiant base. The airline only offers nonstop flights.

The airline will maintain 11 routes from Austin and drop six or seven, reducing the number of available seats on Allegiant flights by about 30%, said Jamy Kazanoff, an executive in charge of business development at the city-owned airport.

Routes that won't return after January include flights to Bozeman, Montana; Santa Ana, California; Eugene, Oregon; Des Moines, Iowa; Louisville, Kentucky and Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., Kazanoff told the city's Airport Advisory Commission.

"We're hoping to backfill some of those seats with other carriers and encourage Allegiant to fly to other Allegiant bases that they currently don't fly to [from] Austin," she said, estimating there are about 15 such destinations.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT News Allegiant Air operates out of the three-gate South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which has a separate entrance and its own parking lot.

Allegiant plans to continue flying from Austin to Las Vegas — where the company is headquartered — along with cities like Cincinnati; Indianapolis; Provo, Utah; Anaheim, California; Pittsburg; Orlando and Sarasota, Florida, among others.

Right now, Austin's airport provides nonstop service to 91 destinations with an average of 266 daily departures.

Allegiant did not respond to requests for comment.

The airline is shuttering its Austin base because of the city's decision to tear down the South Terminal where Allegiant and ultra-low-cost competitor Frontier Airlines operate. The three-gate facility has fewer frills than the main Barbara Jordan Terminal and charges significantly lower fees to Allegiant and Frontier.

But the South Terminal is in the path of a long-planned airport expansion intended to alleviate overcrowding at ABIA. The airport was designed for 15 million annual passengers and is now handling more than 20 million.

A centerpiece of the multibillion-dollar expansion program is a new concourse connected to the Barbara Jordan Terminal by underground walkway. Concourse B, a temporary name for the facility, would have at least 20 gates and possibly up to 30 when it opens around 2030. The plan includes more than 2 miles of additional taxiways for planes to navigate around Concourse B.

RS&H, Inc. / City of Austin A rendering of new taxiways due to be constructed by April 2027. The taxiways and associated infrastructure will require demolition of the South Terminal.

The City of Austin took over operations of the South Terminal in November after paying an $88 million legal settlement to force out a company that had signed a 30-year lease agreement in 2016.

Airport officials have said they plan to keep the South Terminal open until shortly before it will be demolished in early 2026.