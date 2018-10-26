Austin's Boil-Water Order Is On Track To End Sunday

Austin Water officials say the water utility is on track to end its boil-water notice by Sunday evening at the latest.

At a press conference this morning, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the utility is "recovering nicely," but that Austin Water customers should continue conserving water by cutting their normal usage by a recommended 20 percent.

"We’re expecting that we’re going to lift the boil water notice on Sunday, probably something in the afternoon to early evening, and it’s not a guarantee but we feel really positive where we are right now," Meszaros said.

This is a developing story.