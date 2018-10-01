New Online Series Explores 'Iconic Tacos' Of Texas Cities

A pair of Austin food writers travel Texas looking for the tacos defined by different cities and regions in a new online documentary series, "Tacos of Texas."

Listen to an interview with Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece

"We're not only taking a bite of this delicious food, but we're going into people's stories," co-host Mando Rayo explains, "and understanding the local community connections [that go] into that taco."

Rayo and his writing partner, Jarod Neec,e have been exploring taco culture for years, first through their blog Taco Journalism and then through their books, including one about Austin breakfast tacos.

"Every city defines what is their iconic taco," Neece says. "They are defining what traditions are."

New episodes of "Tacos of Texas" come out Tuesdays on Indie Lens Storycast, a YouTube channel created by ITVS in partnership with PBS.