100 Hours And Counting: Some Austinites Still Don't Have Power Even As Temperatures Rise And Ice Melts

Carl Gregory says it's been more than 100 hours since he’s had power in his South Austin house — and he has no idea when it’s coming back.

The uncertainty has been tough, he says. “Because at any minute, you are thinking, ‘This can’t possibly go on any longer – it must be coming on."

But for Gregory, it still hasn’t. Instead he’s seen power in neighborhoods just blocks away restored. His little four-block neighborhood near Boone Elementary is still trying to survive without electricity since early Monday.

He’s been eating dry food for a week, he says, and wearing four shirts, a hoodie and jacket.

"We’ve improvised a whole lot to stay warm,” he says.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 20,000 homes were without power, according to Austin Energy’s website.

Officials had said they expect some areas to gain and lose power as ice thaws.

Gregory says he’s been in touch with city energy staff via 311, and he’s hopeful he won’t have to go another night. But, he says, he has no idea what is going to happen.

“That’s really been the hardest part about this,” he said, “having to sit and wonder how much more you are going to have to deal with this.”

