© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin

100 Hours And Counting: Some Austinites Still Don't Have Power Even As Temperatures Rise And Ice Melts

KUT 90.5 | By Ashley Lopez
Published February 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST
powerlines_JR_021821
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Ice covers power lines in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin on Thursday.

Carl Gregory says it's been more than 100 hours since he’s had power in his South Austin house — and he has no idea when it’s coming back.

The uncertainty has been tough, he says. “Because at any minute, you are thinking, ‘This can’t possibly go on any longer – it must be coming on."

But for Gregory, it still hasn’t. Instead he’s seen power in neighborhoods just blocks away restored. His little four-block neighborhood near Boone Elementary is still trying to survive without electricity since early Monday.

He’s been eating dry food for a week, he says, and wearing four shirts, a hoodie and jacket.

"We’ve improvised a whole lot to stay warm,” he says.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 20,000 homes were without power, according to Austin Energy’s website.

Officials had said they expect some areas to gain and lose power as ice thaws.

Gregory says he’s been in touch with city energy staff via 311, and he’s hopeful he won’t have to go another night. But, he says, he has no idea what is going to happen.

“That’s really been the hardest part about this,” he said, “having to sit and wonder how much more you are going to have to deal with this.”

Tags

AustinCold WeatherAustin Energy
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez joined KUT in January 2016. She covers politics and health care, and is part of the NPR-Kaiser Health News reporting collaborative. Previously she worked as a reporter at public radio stations in Louisville, Ky.; Miami and Fort Myers, Fla., where she won a National Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Ashley Lopez
Related Content