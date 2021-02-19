Where To Find Water In Austin: Breweries Are Giving Out Water For Free – Just Bring A Container

Lee esta historia en español.

The entire city of Austin either has low water pressure or no running water at all, a map released by Austin Water Friday morning shows.

Federal Emergency Management Agency trucks with 1 million gallons of water — or 8 million 16 oz. bottles — are on their way to Austin, according to Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "These should arrive today, with more arriving in the next few days from Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida," Brown said in a tweet.

The phased plan will focus first on critical places like shelters, warming facilities and first responders. Phase 2 includes distribution directly to vulnerable populations like seniors and people who are home-bound. Phase 3 will be distributed to the general public Sunday at locations in each City Council district and around Travis County. Specific places and hours will be released later today.

When KUT learns the location of any city or county-run water distribution locations, we'll let you know here.

If you need shelter, and not just water, click here for a list of available places to stay. The low temperature Friday night will be around 23 degrees, the National Weather Service forecast shows.

Many breweries and other private businesses in Austin are providing water for free. All you need is a container to fill. Here's a list sorted by location in Austin. Note: Click the links for updates, as availability and weekend hours may change.

North/Northwest Austin

4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric Blvd. – 4th Tap is offering 5 gallons of water per household from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. The brewery says you should boil the water before drinking.

Adelbert's Brewery, 2314 Rutland Dr. #100 – The brewery says it has a limited ability to provide water to those who need it. Bring your own container between noon and 6 p.m.

Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrace – The brewery will fill up your container of water from 12-5 p.m. Friday, and 12-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Celis Brewing, 10001 Metric Blvd. – Offering free water to people starting at noon Saturday.

Circle Brewing Company, 2340 W. Braker Lane Ste B – Drinking water available from 12 to 6:30 p.m.

Hopsquad Brewing Co., 2307 Kramer Ln. – Potable water fills limited to 5 gallons per household starting at noon Saturday.

Natural Grocers, 10515 N. Mopac Expy – Natural Grocers' locations will fill 2 gallons of water per customer through Feb. 23. Open hours 8:30 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.

South/Southeast Austin

(512) Brewing Company, 407 Radam Lane – Filling up containers of drinking water from noon to 5 p.m.

Last Stand Brewing, 7601 S. Congress Ave. – Bring your containers to fill up with tap water. (Will need to be boiled before consuming.)

Pinthouse Brewing, 2201 E. Ben White Blvd. – Limited supply of water. Bring your own container from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

St Elmo Brewing Company, 440 E. St. Elmo Rd. – Potable water fills from 1 to 5 p.m. Limit of 5 gallons per household.

Central Austin/Downtown

Black Star Co-op, 7020 Easy Wind Dr. – Open at noon for water fills.

Central District Brewing, 417 Red River St. – Drinking water available starting at noon. Brewery says park in tour bus spots to run in and get water.

Natural Grocers, 4615 N. Lamar Blvd. #304 – Natural Grocers' locations will fill 2 gallons of water per customer. Open hours 8:30 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.

East Austin

Batch — Craft Beer and Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd. – Pick up potable water from 12 to 6 p.m.

Lazarus Brewing Company, 1902 E. 6th St. – Potable water filling from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. – Potable water filling starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

West Travis County

Infamous Brewing, 4602 Weletka Dr., Suite 100 – Potable water filling from 12 to 6 p.m.

Outside of Austin?

Hays High School, 4800 Jack C Hays Trail – Potable water filling Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. People should bring their own containers and will be allowed up to 5 gallons per person.

Chapa Middle School, 3311 Dacy Ln – Potable water filling Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. People should bring their own containers and will be allowed up to 5 gallons per person. (While supplies last.)

Amberwood Neighborhood Pool, 1640 Amberwood Lp – Potable water filling Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. People should bring their own containers and will be allowed up to 5 gallons per person. (While supplies last.)

For places to find water in Williamson County, click here. There's also a Natural Grocers location in Cedar Park at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. G - 17.

We're updating this list as we find more locations. If you know of one not listed here, email andy@KUT.org.