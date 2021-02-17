Here's How The Winter Storm Is Affecting Williamson County And Where To Go For Help

Oncor energy has stopped controlled, or rotating, outages as a result of "increased generation and stable demand," it said in a release.

More than 15,000 Oncor customers in Williamson County were still experiencing outages Thursday morning, down from 20,000 the night before. The company said the remaining outages are a result of storm damage.

Oncor said it was waiting to hear from ERCOT, which regulates the state's energy grid, about when it could restore service. The company said it does not "generate electricity or control or operate generation facilities,” but only delivers it.

"Our field personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to remaining customers," it said in the release.

The company is encouraging people in need to take shelter at community centers if possible.

Boil-water notices spread

People in a number of cities in Williamson County are being told to boil or conserve water this week, following outages at water-treatment facilities. That includes residents of Pflugerville and Taylor, and some people in Georgetown, which has issued its third boil-water notice in 24 hours. Those areas include:

The Leander Road/FM2243 area, from Southwest Bypass to Garey Park and the Parkside Parkway area, from FM2243 to Sam Bass Road (1300 customers)

DB Wood Road/HWY-29 area, bound by IH-35, DB Wood Road, HWY 29, and Williams Drive. The includes the area of Booty’s Crossing Road, Serenada Neighborhood, portions of Berry Creek Neighborhood, and Wolf Ranch Northfork and Southfork (3600 customers)

The Westinghouse area bound by IH-35 to FM1460 (about 1,700 customers)

Areas west of Georgetown, including Santa Rita, Northlake, and Andice (about 11,000 customers)

The Florence (720 customers) and Liberty Hill (1,300) areas

Leander residents are experiencing water outages; those who still have water are being told to boil it. The city says customers could be without water for at least two more days. Leander residents in the north Travisso subdivision are also experiencing controlled gas service outages that will be extended through at least Friday, according to Atmos Energy.

Where to seek shelter

There are a number of cold weather shelters open in Williamson County, including:

Hill Country Bible Church Lakeline, 3300 Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park

Round Rock Baca Center, 301 West Bagdad Ave. #2, Round Rock

Georgetown Rec Center, 1003 North Austin Ave., Georgetown

(24/7) Church Shelter, The Austin Stone, 1150 McNeil Rd., Round Rock

Leander High School, 3301 South Bagdad Rd., Leander

Taylor ISD Main Street Intermediate School Event Center, 3101 Main Street, Taylor

Oxygen charging stations open

Weather permitting, Williamson County is opening charging stations at 9 a.m. Thursday for people with rechargeable oxygen condensers.

WilCo Sheriff’s Office Training Room 508, S Rock St., Georgetown

Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown

Hutto Police Department, 401 Front St., Hutto

Leander Police Department, 705 Leander Dr., Leander

The county says those offices will be open to people for this specific purpose only.

