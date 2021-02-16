How To Help People Without Power In Austin – And How To Find Help If You Need It

Lee esta historia en español.

More than 180,000 Austin Energy customers are still without power as of Wednesday morning. The utility has said consumers should be prepared to be without electricity through Wednesday and "possibly longer." Here's how to help — and get help — in the Austin area:

How to help

One of the most important things you can do is check on your neighbors and people you know who may be especially vulnerable to the extreme cold. Do they have power? Do they have a way to keep warm at night? Do they have enough food?

Another major way you can help is to conserve energy to ease the demand on the electric grid by doing things like:

Lowering your thermostat to 68 or below

Turning off the TV

Unplugging nonessential lights and appliances

Not using large appliances like washing machines and ovens

If you're looking to help people experiencing homelessness, Austin ECHO has a list of options available, including donating winter care kits and hygiene items. You can also buy and send blankets to those in need through Front Steps.

The Austin Area Urban League, which supports underserved groups and people of color, has launched an emergency donation drive called the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign and is seeking monetary donations. Close to $100,000 has been raised so far.

How to get help and stay warm

The City of Austin has opened the Palmer Events Center at 900 Barton Springs Rd. in South Austin as the primary warming center for people seeking shelter. If you need transportation to the shelters or more information about the warming centers, call 311 or 512-305-ICEE (4233). If you can volunteer at a shelter, the city asks that you fill out and submit this form. If you have a 4x4 or off-road vehicle, the city is asking for volunteers to help transport emergency workers, goods and supplies to critical sites.

Note: Shelter information is changing daily, please check back for updates. There are additional shelter options available from the city:

Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr., Southeast Austin

Reilly Elementary, 405 Denson Dr., Central Austin (replaces Webb Middle School as a shelter)

The Austin Disaster Relief Network also has a list of seven churches that are open as 24-hour shelters in the area:

The Austin Stone, 1150 McNeil Rd., Round Rock

Point Community Church (Pet accommodations – must be crated), 11300 Old San Antonio Road, Manchaca

Mosaic Church (No pet accommodations), 12675 Research Blvd., Northwest Austin

Friendship Creekside (Pet accommodations – must be crated), 14455 FM 1826, South Travis County

Hill Country Bible Church (Pet accommodations – must be crated), 12124 Ranch Road 620 N., Northwest Austin

University Ave Church of Christ (Pet accommodations – must be crated), 1903 University Ave., Central Austin

Hope Chapel (Pet accommodations – must be crated), 1508 Ruth Ave., Central Austin

Are you looking for a shelter in Williamson County? Here's a list of options.

Austin ISD has opened some of its campuses to serve as daytime warming centers: Lee Elementary School in Central Austin and Murchison Middle School in West Austin, as well as Joslin Elementary in South Austin and Barrington Elementary in North Austin. The city says they are only open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will only have minimal resources on site.

Because of limited space at the shelters, the city asks that people who can safely shelter at home continue to do so and leave room for those who are vulnerable or have medical conditions.

People who have COVID-19 should call 311 to get transportation to one of the city's COVID isolation centers and not go to a warming center.

Those in need of food should call 211. The Central Texas Food Bank also has a map of where people can find food in the area now. Austin's nonemergency 311 line says it is dealing with an influx of calls and warned that callers may receive a busy signal. People can skip the call system by downloading the app and contacting 311 that way.

The National Weather Service shared several tips on how to stay warm when the power is out. Here's what you can do:

Keep blinds or curtains closed to keep in some heat

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothing

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors

Eat and drink to stay warm (avoid caffeine and alcohol, NWS says)

And here are some tips from the Austin Code Department on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

Don't heat your home with a gas oven

Don't run a generator or use a grill indoors

Don't run your car in an attached garage

Get fresh air if you feel dizzy or nauseous

Call 911 if you need medical attention

Do you know of a way to help that's not in this story? Email andy@KUT.org