Austin's District 4 residents get to pick a new City Council member. Here's when and where to vote.

Austinites in District 4, which spans much of Central North Austin, have the chance to vote on a new City Council member during a special election this month. Council Member Greg Casar is stepping down to run for Congress, and seven candidates are vying to replace him.

Here’s what you need to know to vote.

Can I vote in this race?

This election is only for registered voters in Austin’s District 4, using the old district maps, not the new ones approved last fall (the Austin Monitor explains). You can see if you’re eligible to vote in this election by going to VoteTravis.com. Scroll down to “Voter Lookup” and type in your information. The deadline to register to vote has passed.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 25. Early voting begins today, Jan. 10, and runs until Friday, Jan. 21. (Polling locations will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)

Who’s on the ballot?

Seven people are running for the seat. It’s possible that not one candidate will get more than 50% of the vote, meaning a runoff election will be needed.

KUT asked the candidates what they see as the most pressing issues in Austin right now and what policies they’d try to implement. You can read their responses here. KUT will also be hosting a candidate forum on Jan. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. that will stream at KUT.org.

These are the seven candidates (in order of how they will appear on the ballot):



Where can I vote?

There are three early voting locations open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. (Closed on MLK Day.)



Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar Blvd.

City of Austin Permitting and Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg Lane

Check wait times here.

On Election Day, Jan. 25, there will be seven voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sawyer Hall, 1302 E. 51st St.

Virginia Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg Lane

City of Austin Permitting and Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive

Juan P. Navarro High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road

YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar Blvd.

Check wait times here on Election Day.

You can also apply for a mail-in ballot if you meet certain requirements, like are 65 or older or sick or disabled. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is this Friday. Find more information and an application here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and can’t get one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.