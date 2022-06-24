'I'm just in shock': Austinites react to Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional right to abortion

Dawn Hennessey said she was going to cry.

“Honestly, I’m just in shock," Hennessey, who owns a bakery in South Austin, said. "I’m appalled. It’s a setback. We’re gonna have an underground railroad next thing you know. It’s horrifying.”

Austinites stopped on the street by a reporter Friday expressed disbelief and alarm at news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that has for decades upheld the right of people to seek an abortion. The high court’s ruling now leaves it to states to decide whether to restrict the procedure.

Providers in Texas said they would stop offering abortions immediately while they figure out if anti-abortion laws in effect before Roe now apply.

"Right now, we need people who understand law and can analyze what the interaction between the SCOTUS ruling today and the existing — very old — laws mean for us," Jeffrey Hons, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of South Texas, said at a press conference.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has said that anti-abortion laws pre-dating Roe are indeed in effect. “Under these pre-Roe statutes, abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today," he wrote.

Regardless, Texas has effectively banned most abortions since September, when a law went into effect prohibiting the procedure once a heartbeat is detected — typically around five or six weeks and before most women know they are pregnant. The Supreme Court’s decision triggers HB 1280, passed by Texas legislators last year. The law, designed to take effect if Roe were overturned, makes abortion a crime; people who perform or receive abortions could face up to life in prison and at least $100,000 in fines.

Austin City Council members said last month they plan to pass a law intended to shield residents from this state law. Council Members Chito Vela and Vanessa Fuentes have proposed a resolution that would direct police officers to de-prioritize citing people for alleged abortion crimes and to restrict the city from spending any money to track or investigate abortions.

“[I am] absolutely devastated to see the Supreme Court dismantle Roe and effectively end our right to an abortion,” Fuentes told KUT. “[This proposed ordinance is] anchored on ensuring that we’re doing all that we can within the extent of the law.”

Last month, a spokesperson said the city and its police department are "prepared to take the steps necessary to implement this resolution upon passage by City Council.” Regardless of a directive from the council, Chief Joseph Chacon has the final say on police policy.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza, whose office would be tasked with prosecuting alleged abortion crimes, would not say whether he plans to try these cases.

KUT's Andrew Weber and Skye Siepp contributed to this report.