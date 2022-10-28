Here’s where to watch the Austin FC game against LAFC on Sunday

After beating FC Dallas at home last weekend, Austin FC is headed to California for the Western Conference Final against LAFC. Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 2 p.m., will determine who plays in the MLS Cup Final.

If you couldn’t snag a ticket to the game and want to cheer on the Verde and Black, here are a few places around Austin to catch the match:

If you're near Q2 stadium

Download the Austin FC app and RSVP to join fellow fans at Live Oak Park outside the stadium for a free watch party. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis till capacity is reached, so register and get there early to cheer on the Verde at what is being billed as the “biggest Watch Party in Austin FC history.”

Celis Brewery , Austin Beerworks and The Pitch will also be streaming the game. Hopsquad Brewing Co. , the official headquarters for Austin FC supporters club Los Verdes, will have $5 beers all day. Fans are advised to bring their own chairs.

If you want to stay in the downtown area

Celebrate Sunday Funday with an unofficial watch party at The Lounge at Rain on 4th .

Parlor & Yard and Play on West 6th will also be streaming the game if you happen to be on that side of Sixth Street.

If you find yourself on Dirty Sixth, you can stop by one of these bars to catch the match: Thirsty Nickel , Happy Chicks and Chupacabra Cantina .

If you want to be in South Austin

Bouldin Acres is a family-friendly restaurant and drinkery that has pickleball courts and a playground. It will be streaming the game on its many screens.

Wear green, bring your friends and get ready to cheer at Corner Bar . The venue promises to keep the game sound on! (Apparently that's an issue?)

If you live around East Austin

Easy Tiger , a bakery and beer garden, has table tennis and pastries galore. Enjoy the game with a sweet or savory treat.

Enjoy "the beautiful game" on Revelry Kitchen + Bar’s outside patio. And stick around after the game; the kitchen is open late.

If you’re around the 40 Acres

Thrive Craft House on West 37th Street is a homey, family-owned restaurant with a variety of ales, cocktails, wines and their signature Morgalada.

Popular for its daily happy hour and large beer selection, Crown & Anchor Pub will be showing the final. Bring your furry pal and enjoy the outside patio.

Haymaker serves hearty poutine and comfort sandwiches alongside a large selection of craft beers. Although they claim not to be a sports bar, they'll be showing the game on plenty of TVS.

B.D Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller brings Ireland to Austin with its award-winning menu that you can order off while watching the game.

Honorable mentions