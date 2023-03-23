Costs be damned: Austin wants to bury power lines

Lee esta historia en español

The Austin City Council on Thursday unanimously approved two resolutions to study burying power lines in the wake of massive power outages this year that left more than 400,000 without electricity at one point.

The city’s public utility has previously said retrofitting above-ground lines could cost billions. Austin Energy has roughly 5,000 miles of transmission lines on utility poles, and experts say the cost to retrofit them could be roughly $1 million per mile. Austin’s bedrock of dense limestone and issues related to property rights could also hamper the process.

Council Member Ryan Alter’s resolution pushes city staff to identify properties that could benefit from underground transmission lines, including areas that have historically struggled to maintain power in inclement weather, city wastewater facilities and critical infrastructure like EMS stations.

Alter's resolution points out the city has made progress burying power lines in new developments. In 2021, nearly 60% of Austin Energy's lines were buried, compared to just 37% in 1997. All told, the city has 12,000 miles of power lines, with approximately 7,000 underground.

Another resolution passed Thursday, authored by District 2 Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, asks the city to require crews working on infrastructure projects like the multibillion-dollar Project Connect to bury transmission lines. It also directs the city manager to identify projects already in the works that could become pilot programs for a larger-scale plan.

Fuentes said in light of the recent power outages — and the outrage that ensued — the city should seriously consider burying more lines.

“It’s on us to create a more resilient Austin,” she said, “and these … policy items before us [are] that next step in the process to explore how we can bury our power lines.”

City staff and the city manager have six months to report back to council on progress.

