Austin Energy's general manager, Jackie Sargent, steps down

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent has retired — effective immediately — according to a memo from interim City Manager Jesús Garza obtained by KUT.

Sargent served as the public utility's top executive for nearly six years. Sargent was the highest paid city employee, earning a base salary of $403,374 a year.

“I wish Jackie Sargent the best in retirement," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement. "Running Austin Energy is a difficult job and she worked to do it with integrity through some very trying times.”

KUT reached out to Sargent and Garza for comment, but has not heard back.

Sargent faced widespread criticism earlier this year for Austin Energy's response to the ice storm, which left hundreds of thousands of Austinites without power.

Her retirement comes amid several high-level shakeups at the city.

Last month, the City Council voted to fire Spencer Cronk and appoint Garza as interim city manager. Since his appointment, he has announced several departures of city executives, including the resignation of Jacqueline Yaft, executive director of the Austin airport.

Stuart Reilly, Austin Energy's deputy general manager, will serve as interim GM. Reilly has been with the public utility for 14 years. Before that, he was an attorney for Austin Energy under Mayor Will Wynn.