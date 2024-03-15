Severe weather, including large hail, is possible in the Austin area this weekend

A weak cold front will move into the Austin area Friday, bringing multiple rounds of storms and the chance for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Nick Hampshire said hail larger than 2 inches, damaging winds and lightning are all possibilities with this system. Flash flooding is also a concern.

"The slightly higher chances [of severe weather] will be south of Austin, but the city of Austin is in that level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather," Hampshire said.

Most of the area's severe weather risk is between 2 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

Rain and storm chances are also expected to continue into the weekend.