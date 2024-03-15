© 2024 KUT Public Media

Severe weather, including large hail, is possible in the Austin area this weekend

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:15 PM CDT
Dark rain clouds fill the sky with the tops of trees visible along the bottom of the photo.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Dark rain clouds appear over Central Austin on April 28, 2023.

A weak cold front will move into the Austin area Friday, bringing multiple rounds of storms and the chance for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Nick Hampshire said hail larger than 2 inches, damaging winds and lightning are all possibilities with this system. Flash flooding is also a concern.

"The slightly higher chances [of severe weather] will be south of Austin, but the city of Austin is in that level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather," Hampshire said.

Most of the area's severe weather risk is between 2 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

Rain and storm chances are also expected to continue into the weekend.
Austin Weather National Weather Service
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
