Austin adopts resolution to deprioritize enforcement of Texas' SB 4 immigration law

The City of Austin is taking steps to better protect its immigrant communities as a decision on the constitutionality of Texas' latest controversial immigration law looms.

Senate Bill 4 empowers law enforcement to arrest people they suspect of being in the country without proper immigration documents. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in March, but it has been tied up in federal court since then.

On Thursday, the council approved a resolution condemning SB 4. The resolution also directs the city manager to work with the Austin Police Department and other government entities to enact policies that will protect immigrant communities, including amplifying and providing "know your rights" training and services.

Reina Martinez, who has lived in Austin for seven years, spoke during public comments section of Thursday's meeting in support of the resolution.

"The immigrant community has played an important role in this city, and this is an important moment for the city to support us," Martinez said. "The city and all public servants have the responsibility and the obligation to resist when there are unfair laws and this resolution is an important step in this direction."

Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, who is the daughter of an immigrant and comes from a mixed-status family, led this initiative. She said the policy was necessary should there be a decision that deems SB 4 constitutional.

“If they do say it is constitutional to racially profile individuals and separate families, then we here at the local level stand strong in policy, and because we've already passed policy directing the deprioritization of enforcement,” Fuentes said.

The resolution is two-fold, asking city staff to implement policies and resources that protect immigrant communities and directing APD to deprioritize implementing SB 4.

Fuentes said APD officers' "time is better spent solving violent crime" than would be prioritizing SB 4.

In addition to asking the city manager to organize "know your rights" trainings and immigration legal services, Fuentes is asking the city to distribute multilingual and accessible information at community events, city facilities and be available on the city's website.

Know your rights trainings would equip people with the tools necessary to navigate the immigration system and what their options are if they find themselves in a situation with law enforcement.

The council passed similar legislation in 2017 called “Freedom City,” which seeks to encourage the elimination of racial disparities in discretionary arrests. The local law also requires police to inform individuals of their right to deny requests for immigration papers.

The City of Dallas passed a similar resolution in June.

City staff are being asked to prioritize funding in next year's budget for the continuation of immigration legal services and outreach, and they will come back in October with implementation plans.