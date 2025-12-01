Zilker tree lighting kicks off Austin's holiday season

Hundreds of people gathered at Zilker Park on Sunday for the 59th annual lighting of the Zilker Holiday Tree. The Austin tradition included a musical performance by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble and visits with Santa Claus. Mayor Kirk Watson and City Council Member Paige Ellis led the winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Youth Art Contest in turning on the lights.

The tree, located in Zilker Park across Barton Springs road from the Trail of Lights, is built each year by using one of the city's moontowers as the anchor and measures 155 feet tall and includes 3,309 lights.

It's free to visit and is accessible from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Drive-up viewing is allowed Dec. 2-6, 8-9, and Dec. 24 - Jan. 1. Parking is free at the nearby lot on those nights as well.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Council Member Paige Ellis, top left, Mayor Kirk Watson, and the winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Youth Art Contest turn the tree on during the 59th annual Zilker Tree Lighting ceremony.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A couple spins under the lights of the Zilker Holiday Tree.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News From left, Andrea Garcia and Isabel Lemus take a photo with Santa.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News From left, Tricia and Attley Moulton spin under the tree's lights.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Spinning under the Zilker Holiday tree is an Austin tradition, as shown in this photo made with a slow shutter speed.