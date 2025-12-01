© 2025 KUT Public Media

Zilker tree lighting kicks off Austin's holiday season

KUT 90.5 | By Lorianne Willett
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:08 PM CST
A tower adorned with Christmas lights is seen under dark skies.
The 155-foot moontower, one of the last in the U.S., stands lit with lights during the 59th annual Zilker Tree Lighting.

Hundreds of people gathered at Zilker Park on Sunday for the 59th annual lighting of the Zilker Holiday Tree. The Austin tradition included a musical performance by the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble and visits with Santa Claus. Mayor Kirk Watson and City Council Member Paige Ellis led the winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Youth Art Contest in turning on the lights.

The tree, located in Zilker Park across Barton Springs road from the Trail of Lights, is built each year by using one of the city's moontowers as the anchor and measures 155 feet tall and includes 3,309 lights.

It's free to visit and is accessible from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Drive-up viewing is allowed Dec. 2-6, 8-9, and Dec. 24 - Jan. 1. Parking is free at the nearby lot on those nights as well.

Council Member Paige Ellis, top left, Mayor Kirk Watson, and the winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Youth Art Contest turn the tree on during the 59th annual Zilker Tree Lighting ceremony.
Council Member Paige Ellis, top left, Mayor Kirk Watson, and the winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Youth Art Contest turn the tree on during the 59th annual Zilker Tree Lighting ceremony.
A couple, one person being lifted into the air with a santa hat on, spins under the Christmas lights that extend out on the sides.
A couple spins under the lights of the Zilker Holiday Tree.
Two women sit on santa's lap as another person's arm is show taking a photo on a phone.
From left, Andrea Garcia and Isabel Lemus take a photo with Santa.
Two people hold hands as they spin under the a tower adorned with lights.
From left, Tricia and Attley Moulton spin under the tree's lights.
Lights under a tower adorned with Christmas lights are shown in a blurred, slow shutter, effect.
Spinning under the Zilker Holiday tree is an Austin tradition, as shown in this photo made with a slow shutter speed.
The Zilker Christmas tree is seen with the city skyline in the background.
The Austin Skyline can be seen beyond the Zilker Holiday Tree.
