Watch Live: Austin Mayor, Travis County Judge Respond To Governor Reopening Texas '100 Percent'

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown are responding to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order rescinding statewide COVID-19 protocols. Adler and Brown will be speaking at a virtual news conference starting at 8:30 a.m.

Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and all businesses will be able to open at 100% capacity, starting next Wednesday. In a joint statement before the governor announced his new order, Adler and Brown said it would be "premature and harmful" to drop the mask mandate.

The mayor and county judge will be joined by St. David's Hospital Dr. Jose "Mario" Ayala, Austin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Laura Huffman, Education Austin President Ken Zarifis, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 286 President Chap Thornton and Austin local entrepreneur Joi Chevalier.

