Here's Where You Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine This Memorial Day Weekend

Lea esta nota en español

Vaccine providers in Austin are offering walk-in and drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination opportunities this weekend.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people 12 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and up.

Here’s where to go — and how to get a free ride.

Travis County Expo Center

People 12 and up can get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Travis County Expo Center at 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, this Saturday. The clinic is closed Friday and Sunday for the holiday weekend. This drive-thru vaccine clinic, which is hosted by the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative, runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Those under 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian, and the parent or guardian must be in the car.

Austin Public Health

The public health agency is offering vaccines to people at several locations. The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people 12 and older, is only offered at Ana Lark Center. The other locations offer the Moderna vaccine for people who are 18 or older. People can walk in for a shot without an appointment at the following locations and times:

Delco Activity Center: Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southeast Library: Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek Library: Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ana Lark Center (Pfizer): Tuesday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also schedule an appointment online or by phone. Austin health officials are asking people to call 311 or 512-974-2000 and leave their name and phone number. Someone will call them back to schedule an appointment.

Austin Achieve Public Schools

The African American Youth Harvest Foundation and Central Texas Allied Health Institute are hosting a clinic Saturday for people 12 and up. The clinic will be at the Austin Achieve Public Schools’ high school gym at 7424 E. Hwy 290, Building 2, Austin.

First doses will be available from 10:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses (for people who got their first dose from the organizations May 8) will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.

No appointment is needed. But those interested are encouraged to pre-register here.

VaxTogetherAustin

The nonprofit is hosting several vaccine clinics at Austin-area Walgreens in the coming days.

There’s a walk-in clinic Friday and Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the Walgreens at 9307 N. Lamar, Austin. This clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. No appointment is needed.

There’s an appointment-only clinic Saturday through May 4 at the Walgreens at 4501 Guadalupe St., Austin. This clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 and older. Those under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present. You can sign up here.

More opportunities can be found at vaxtogetheraustin.org

UT Health Austin

Walk-in vaccinations are offered for people 12 or older at the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. People under 18 need consent from a parent or guardian.

For location and parking information, click here. If you want to get an appointment before going, click here to request a vaccine and schedule an appointment.

Pharmacies

Several pharmacies in the Austin area are offering vaccines to people 12 and older. You’ll need to book an appointment. Here are some options:

Sign up for an appointment at an H-E-B Pharmacy

Sign up for an appointment at a Walgreens

Sign up for an appointment at CVS.

Need a ride?

Capital Metro is offering free rides to vaccination sites. Learn how to request your trip here.

Uber and Lyft are also offering free rides to and from vaccine sites.

