Austin-Travis County Moves To Stage 4 COVID-19 Guidance As Cases And Hospitalizations Rise

Lea esta nota en español

Austin and Travis County are moving into stage 4 of Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Hospitals in Central Texas are seeing an “incredible increase” in the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and placed in ICUs, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said at a news conference Friday.

“These alarming numbers place us officially in stage 4 on our risk-based chart, less than a week after moving to stage 3,” Walkes said. “We are asking Austinites and community members in Travis County to take action. This is a call to action.”

Under stage 4, health officials recommend vaccinated people wear masks:

At private indoor and outdoor gatherings

While traveling

While dining and shopping

They recommend unvaccinated people:

Avoid private indoor and outdoor gatherings

Travel only if it's essential (with masks)

Dine and shop only if it’s essential (with masks)

As of now, Travis County has a seven-day average of 148 new COVID-19 cases per day. It's a dramatic increase from the start of July, when that number was 34.

That spike has also been reflected in hospitalizations. About 35 people in the five-county region on average are being hospitalized with COVID per day. It was 8 per day at the start of the month.

The area moved into stage 3 of the guidelines last week, and the health agency began recommending people — vaccinated or not — start wearing masks indoors again earlier this week.

Almost all of the cases and hospitalizations are among people who are not vaccinated, according to Walkes. During a virtual town hall Thursday, she said APH is in the process of evaluating the data but so far it shows that around 7% to 8% of people hospitalized with COVID in the area are vaccinated.

“The large majority of people that are in the hospital, almost all the people in the hospital, are unvaccinated, so this still is a pandemic of the unvaccinated ,” Walkes said.

About 62% of those eligible for the vaccine (people 12 or older) have been fully vaccinated in Travis County. In Texas as a whole, that percentage is about 52%.

Cases have also been on the rise statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he wouldn’t impose another statewide mask mandate.

Cities, counties and school districts are not allowed to require people to wear masks after Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting them from doing so. The Austin school district said it will recommend masks when classes begin in the fall, especially in elementary schools, where children can't get vaccinated.

Watch the press conference live below starting at 10:30 a.m.: