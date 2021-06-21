© 2021 KUT

Crime & Justice

Quiz: What Do You Know About Crime And Policing In Austin?

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy
Published June 21, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT
Yellow tape blocks off a crime scene outside the Gregory Gym on the UT Austin campus in 2017.
Martin do Nascimento
/
KUT
Has crime in Austin been going up over the past year?

The Austin City Council voted last year to cut millions from the city’s police budget. Since then, politicians have berated local leaders, citing crime data they say is evidence of a city that has become less safe.

But what exactly did the Austin City Council do and how can we better understand local crime rates? There’s a lot that gets lost in the headlines and statements from politicians. Here’s a chance to check what you know.

Not seeing the quiz above? Go here.

Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall, Housing and Affordability reporter at KUT.
