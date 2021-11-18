$2 billion lawsuit filed against Travis Scott and concert organizers in the wake of Astroworld deaths

A $2 billion lawsuit has been filed on behalf of nearly 300 victims of the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and 25 hospitalized earlier this month.

The lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney Thomas Henry on behalf of 282 Astroworld victims. The suit seeks up to $2 billion in damages from a long list of defendants, including Apple Music, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, and NRG Stadium.

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk," Henry said in a statement. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

Henry added that another 120 victims have contacted his firm seeking representation.

More than 165 lawsuits have been filed in the wake of Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert earlier this month. At the beginning of Scott’s 9 p.m. performance, the crowd surged toward the stage. People in the audience began to pass out and 25 people were hospitalized.

Eight others died the day of the concert, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani died last week, and 9-year-old Ezra Blount died Monday — bringing the total Astroworld death toll to ten.

Forensic psychologist Kit Harrington spoke at a press conference Thursday where more attorneys announced that they would be filing lawsuits. Harrington warned that Astroworld attendees could develop post traumatic stress disorder and should be aware of the symptoms.

“I cannot think of a time in my 40 year career that there’s been a worse disaster in Houston, including the flooding and the hurricanes,” Harrington said. “I can’t think of a worse, profound horror for our youth than this concert because it affected everybody.”

Additional reporting by Caroline Love.

