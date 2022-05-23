A Texas woman is wanted in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson

Law enforcement authorities in Texas have issued an arrest warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, an Austin woman suspected of murdering cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson earlier this month.

Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and had traveled to Austin in early May for the Gravel Locos race, according to the cycling website VeloNews.

She was pronounced dead on May 11 after the Austin Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she returned home to find her friend bleeding and unconscious. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, police say. She was 25.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now assisting in the search for Armstrong, 35, who is suspected of killing Wilson.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN, both Wilson and Armstrong had had romantic relationships with the same man, Colin Strickland, who is a professional cyclist.

Armstrong had apparently contacted Wilson multiple times in the past and once told her to "stay away" from Stickland, the outlet reported. Wilson had gone for a swim with Strickland on the day she died.

In a statement shared by Austin Statesman and KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski, Strickland said he was "reeling" from Wilson's death.

"There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime," Strickland said. "I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable tragedy."

Strickland said that he and Wilson had a roughly week-long romantic relationship in the fall. After that ended, he said he reconciled with Armstrong and resumed his relationship with her.

Wilson's family also released a statement thanking people for their love and support, VeloNews reported.

"While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others," the family said. "Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us."

The cyclist's family also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for "community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about."

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking anyone with information about Armstrong's location to contact them.

