Thousands of protesters descended on downtown Austin on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S.

Here are some of the scenes from the march from the federal courthouse to the Texas Capitol.

Patricia Lim / KUT Women who seek an abortion will have to go out of state for the procedure. Providers in Texas stopped performing abortions Friday, saying abortion law in the state is unclear at this point.

Patricia Lim / KUT With Roe overturned, abortion is effectively banned in Texas. A trigger law is set to take place that makes it a second-degree felony “for a person who knowingly performs, induces, or attempts an abortion."

Patricia Lim / KUT Nearly 1 in 4 women in the U.S. will have an abortion by age 45, according to a study by the reproductive health organization the Guttmacher Institute.

Patricia Lim / KUT Some analysts say the high court's decision Friday could open the door for courts to overturn same-sex marriage and contraception rights.

Patricia Lim / KUT Abortion-rights advocates vowed to keep fighting for reproductive justice ahead of the November elections.

Patricia Lim / KUT The Austin City Council has said it will pass a resolution directing police to de-prioritize citing people for alleged abortion crimes and to restricting the city from spending any money to track or investigate abortions.