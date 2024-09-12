A change to Austin's rules could lead to better soundproofing for homes near music venues

Austin is making changes to its noise rules that will add a level of transparency for people who might move in or book a room near a music venue.

The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a change that requires developers to conduct a sound assessment before they build. The move is part of a 2018 resolution that aims to help entertainment venues, housing and businesses exist side-by-side.

Complaints of noise from hotel guests and residents living near venues has been a longstanding issue as the city has grown, bringing in more places to live and sleep.

Taylor Smith, who helped lead the policy change on behalf of the Austin Board of Realtors, said that's why the resolution was introduced.

“The city is making sure that they can coexist peacefully, and that both residents and music venues can prosper together,” he said.

While there are sound-level rules for music venues, Austin city staff said, there aren't a lot of rules for hotel and housing developers building near these venues; building designs don’t always account for noise.

The new rules require developers to conduct a sound assessment to determine what level of soundproofing is needed for their projects. The hope is that builders will construct and design with sound in mind.

Staff with the city’s Development Services Department said the rule would not add any new burdens or costs for music venues.

The measure also asks city staff to create a map to provide people living or staying near venues with clear expectations about potential noise. Smith said the mapping tool would go a long way for residents.

“Residents can look up that information on their own," he said. "And if they are purchasing a home [the map] can empower them so they can make that informed housing decision.”

The move received support from other community organizations, including the Austin Apartment Association and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

The Music Venue Alliance of Austin praised the move. The group was formed in 2016 with the goal of achieving industry-wide policy improvements to support the places where live music happens.

Rebecca Reynolds, president and founder for the organization, said one of the group's first priorities was to repair relationships between neighbors and community organizations, citing the lack of consistent enforcement of noise rules.

"We believe this solution calls for necessary preemptive planning that will bring parties together before irreversible decisions are made that could pit venues and neighbors against each other," Reynolds said.

Visit Austin estimates Austin is home to around 250 live music venues.