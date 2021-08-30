Here's How Austinites Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Ida In Louisiana

Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana on Sunday and the scope of its devastation has started to become clear.

The Associated Press reports Ida hit the state with winds of up to 150 mph, tying as the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the mainland U.S. It arrived on the same day Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana 16 years ago.

At least two people have been confirmed dead and hundreds are still missing, according to New Orleans Public Radio. Homes, schools and churches were destroyed in Lafourche Parish. About a million people were left without power in the state, and many others have no phone or water service.

Ida has downgraded to a Tropical Storm, but it still represents a threat to the state. The damage is still being assessed and rescue operations are ongoing. Texas crews have headed to Louisiana or are preparing to do so to help in search and evacuation operations and other activities.

In Austin, the Austin Disaster Relief Network is coordinating efforts to help the victims and is asking for donations. The funds will be used to purchase emergency supplies, food and other essentials. Donations will also help set up temporary housing for victims and help restore their homes. Click here to make a donation online.

ADRN is also asking for survivor kit donations that include items like blankets, hygiene essentials, towels and pillows. Kits can be customized for men, women, children or families. The kits can be delivered at ADRN Headquarters or the Hope Family Thrift Store, which are located at 1122 E. 51st St., Austin. Click here for more information on how to assemble the kits.

Local business owners are also getting involved with relief efforts. Two taco trucks, Cuantos Tacos and Discada, have teamed up to gather essential supplies to help those affected by the storm.

Luis “Beto” Robledo, the owner of Cuantos Tacos in East Austin, put word out on his Instagram on Sunday that he’d be collecting supplies outside his taco trailer. He's asking for canned and dry foods, bug spray, toiletries and even pet food.

“That is sought out for sure," he said. "People have pets, so they need to eat as well."

Robledo rented out a medium-sized trailer that members of the community stocked full with supplies on Monday. The businesses plan to collect more supplies starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. People can drop off supplies at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. Check Discada's and Cuantos Tacos' Instagram pages for updates.

Here are other organizations that are taking donations for relief efforts:

