Texas Democrats Who Broke Quorum Test Positive For Coronavirus In Washington, D.C.

At least five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who broke quorum and flew to Washington. D.C.. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fully vaccinated members are showing no symptoms or mild symptoms and the caucus is adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those who tested positive is San Antonio Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who said in a statement Sunday he will telework with his colleagues while he quarantines until he receives a negative test result.

"Just as these new variants sweeping the country are more aggressive than ever, the wave of anti-voter legislation in this country is worse than we’ve seen in generations," he said. "That’s why, I will continue the fight for voting rights with every single fiber of my being."

Austin-area state Rep. Celia Israel also said she tested positive.

My statement on yesterday's COVID test results --#txlege pic.twitter.com/Cafem9jXuQ — Celia Israel (@CeliaIsrael) July 18, 2021

In a statement Saturday, Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said he extended his "prayers for safety and health" to his Democratic colleagues and that he has contacted top state health officials for further guidance.

"My staff has reached out to Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and his epidemiology team for any additional guidance on protocols for those exposed to COVID-19 post-vaccination," the statement read.

Nearly 60 House members left the state last Monday in order to break quorum and prevent Texas Republicans from passing controversial voting restrictions.

The state House members have spent the week meeting with various members of Congress in Washington.

Most all of the Texas Democrats are staying in the same Washington, D.C., hotel. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to arrest the members when they return.

