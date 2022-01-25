Early voting results show José 'Chito' Vela in the lead in Austin City Council District 4 race

Austinites living in District 4, which spans much of Central North Austin, are choosing a new City Council member to replace Greg Casar, who announced in November he would be leaving his seat to run for Congress.

Seven people are vying to replace Casar. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, there will need to be a runoff election, which would take place on March 22.

Whoever wins the election will serve the rest of Casar’s term, which ends in January 2025.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. We will be updating the results as they come in, below: