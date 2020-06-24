Area Hospitals Could Reach Capacity In Mere Weeks Because Of COVID-19, Austin Officials Warn

  • A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic in South Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Austin-area medical professionals and health authorities warned that local hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the next several weeks as the number of cases in Central Texas has surged.

“If we do not make significant change right now then we are going to be in a situation within the next week to two weeks where I’m going to have to make the recommendation to the mayor and judge that we shut down,” Austin Public Health interim Medical Director Dr. Mark Escott said at a news conference Wednesday.

Escott said area hospitals can handle siphoning up to 1,500 beds for coronavirus patients; while he couldn’t say how many beds are currently taken up, Travis County’s weekly average for new daily hospital admissions Tuesday was 40.

Escott said there could be as many as 50 new patients hospitalized because of the virus Wednesday.

New models from researchers at UT predict that if nothing in the Austin area changes, local hospitals could exceed their capacity by mid-July.

Credit Austin Public Health

“Unlike hurricanes, we have the ability to change this storm, to downgrade this storm,” Escott said.

Medical professionals joined the press conference Wednesday to urge people to wear masks in public and to minimize trips away from home.

"During the lockdown we did something amazing,” Dr. John Abikhaled, president of the Travis County Medical Society, said. “We proved that we can control the virus and flatten the curve. … But then we got tired. We got a little stir crazy and we lowered our guard.”

Escott asked business owners to limit occupancy beyond what the state’s orders currently allow.

“If your ceiling is 50% and you can stay in business at 25%, make the cut now," he said.

