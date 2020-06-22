Austin Businesses That Don't Comply With Face-Covering Requirement Could Face Fines

By 12 minutes ago
  • People wear masks while waiting in line to enter a business on South Congress.
    People wear masks while waiting in line to enter a business on South Congress.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Businesses in Austin must require their employees, customers and visitors to wear face coverings starting Tuesday, otherwise they could face a fine of up to $1,000.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced the requirement last week, but didn't establish what the penalty would be for not adhering to it. A new order signed Monday explains that violating the requirement is punishable by a fine, but not jail time. Peace officers, code department inspectors and the Office of the Austin Fire Marshal are authorized to enforce the order.

Enforcement, though, is “substantially reliant on self-regulation,” the order states, and “a community commitment to public health and safety under the threat of COVID-19." If there isn’t widespread compliance, the order says, the city will increase its enforcement efforts.

Under the order, all businesses – both those that the public can go to and those that are accessible to employees only – must implement a health and safety policy that requires employees, customers and visitors to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth. Businesses need to post a sign displaying the health policy at or near their entrances.

The order also states that people over the age of 6 must wear a face covering that “fits snugly over their nose and mouth” – such as homemade fabric masks, scarves or bandanas – when in public. But, as the Gov. Greg Abbott's order states, penalties cannot be imposed on individuals – only on businesses.

There are some scenarios in which masks aren’t required:

  • when alone, or with only other members of your household, indoors
  • when wearing a mask poses a mental or physical health risk because of a medical condition or disability
  • when your mouth needs to be visible to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired
  • when eating and drinking at a restaurant or bar
  • when outdoors and consistently 6 feet or more from others, unless they're members of your household

The order is set to expire Aug. 15. 

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Fourth Austin Bar Suspended, Virtual Panel To Discuss Accessing Resources

By 2 hours ago
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the economy, bars can be open at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.
Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 22. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Abbott Says COVID-19 Is Spreading At An 'Unacceptable' Rate, But Shutting Back Down Is A Last Resort

By 6 hours ago
Julia Reihs / KUT

As coronavirus hospitalizations and cases continue to rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging people to wear masks and follow other health protocols to slow the spread of the disease. 

“COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” he said during a news conference Monday.

Yes, Wearing Masks Helps. Here's Why

By Jun 21, 2020

Mask wearing has become a topic of fierce debate in the United States.