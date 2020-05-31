Austin Justice Coalition Cancels March For Black Lives Over Safety Concerns

A rally at the Capitol demanding justice for Mike Ramos, George Floyd and other black people killed by police has been canceled.

Chas Moore, executive director of one of the organizations hosting the rally, the Austin Justice Coalition, announced the cancellation on Facebook Live on Sunday morning, saying the organizers cannot ensure the safety of participants.

"There’s no way … we can ask people to come out and potentially have black bodies in harm’s way,” he said. “We will figure out a way to come and do this in a more peaceful way, in a more safe way.”

Organizers said the peaceful protest aimed “to build unity and organizing power as we continue to strive to make the world a more just and equitable place for Black people, all PoC (people of color), and all marginalized communities.”

The march was set to begin at the south steps of the Capitol at 1 p.m. and end at Austin City Hall.

Moore said there had been rumors about Sunday's event being disrupted, as he feels demonstrations were on Saturday.

“When I look at what’s going on in Austin, when I look at the mess that happened last night, I look at white people burning stuff up in the name of Black Lives Matter, and there’s little to no black lives at these events,” he said.

Moore said other people of color and white people have co-opted this current moment in Austin.

“White people have colonized the black anger and the black movement in this particular time frame and have used black pain and black outrage to just completely become anarchists in this moment,” Moore said.

People are still showing up to the Capitol on Sunday, including Moore himself. One group, calling itself the Mike Ramos Brigade, said on Facebook the cancellation was “an act of cowardice” and encouraged people to turn out.

Sunday is the third day in a row of Austinites protesting racism and police violence after Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Protesters are also demanding justice for Ramos, a 42-year-old black and Hispanic man who was killed by an Austin police officer killed last month.

On Saturday, protesters demonstrated outside Austin Police headquarters and converged on I-35, temporarily blocking all lanes of traffic. Law enforcement intermittently pepper-sprayed protesters and fired volleys of beanbag shells from shotguns.

Later in the evening, there were reports of looting on Sixth Street, and a mattress and car were lit on fire under I-35. APD said14 people were arrested Saturday and five people on Sunday. Charges included robbery, assault on a peace officer and obstructing a highway, APD said. The department said it is partnering with surrounding agencies on Sunday to keep the city safe.

People across the country have taken to the streets this past week over the deaths of Floyd; Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased, shot and killed while on a jog in Georgia; and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her Louisville, Ky., home.

Clashes have erupted between police and demonstrators, and some cities, including Chicago, Atlanta and Louisville, enacted overnight curfews.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday he was activating the National Guard in response to protests across the state.

"Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," he said in a statement.

Brenda Ramos, Mike Ramos’ mother, was set to attend the rally Sunday, according to the Austin Justice Coalition. She said in a statement sent by the coalition that she was pleading with the community to not commit violence in her son’s name.

Moore said she will share a message online soon.

This post has been updated.