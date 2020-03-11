Austin Public Health Orders Nursing Homes To Screen Visitors And Staff Amid COVID-19 Fears

  • Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director of Austin Public Health
    Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director of Austin Public Health, speaks about the health risks of thousands of people coming to town, during an announcement canceling SXSW on Friday.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin Public Health is mandating that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Travis County secure building access and screen all individuals – including employees, volunteers and visitors – for fevers before allowing them to enter.

“COVID-19 is not an equal opportunity threat,” Mark Escott, interim medical director and health authority for Austin Public Health, said during a press conference announcing the order Wednesday.

“The people most threatened by this disease are the elderly, particularly those over the ages of 60 and 70," he said.

He said patients and staff of these facilities who have unexplained fevers must immediately notify Austin Public Health. 

“As we’ve seen in Seattle, it can be devastating if this disease gets into nursing home or assisted living facilities,” Escott said. 

There are about 300 of these facilities in the city and county, and 80,000 people over 80 in the community, he said.

Escott said APH is not as concerned about young people contracting the disease. He said otherwise healthy people under 50 who contract the disease have a 0.2% risk of death. The risk increases to 20% for people 80 and older. 

The most important part of ensuring success during this public health effort to prevent COVID-19 is for people to stay home when they are sick, he said.

So far, no one in Austin or Travis County has been found to have the disease, Escott said.

We’re providing live coronavirus updates in Austin and Central Texas throughout the day. Find them here

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Austin Public Health

