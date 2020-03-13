2 Test Positive For The Coronavirus In Austin; AISD Schools And Offices Will Close Friday

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, were confirmed in Austin early Friday morning, city health officials said. The two cases are the first confirmed in Central Texas.

After the announcement, Austin Independent School District announced its schools and offices will be closed Friday. UT Austin said it will open on Friday.

The two cases are not believed to be community spread, Austin Public Health said, meaning the cases did not come from an unknown infected person they had contact with. 

“This is concerning but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” said Austin's interim medical authority, Dr. Mark Escott. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”

RELATED | Q&A: Health Experts Answer Your Questions About The Coronavirus

The two cases are considered presumptive positives until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.  

Austin Public Health says it continues to urge everyone to help limit the spread of disease through proper hygiene practices:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. 
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. 
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. 
  • Stay home when you are sick. 
  • Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash. 
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 

"If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider," the city said in a news release. "It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care or emergency department to avoid potential spread."
 
There will be a news conference at 6 a.m. with Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Dr. Escott and Stephanie Hayden, Austin Public Health's director. You will be able to watch on ATXN on TV or online.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Rodeo Austin, Luck Reunion Are The Latest Events Called Off Over Coronavirus Concerns

UT announced Thursday that it is suspending all events at the Erwin Center for the immediate future.
Rodeo Austin and Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion will not be held this spring.   

Organizers received word from Travis County officials Thursday that the public health risk was too great.

There will also be no fans at Austin sporting events for the near term amid concerns over the coronavirus. As of Thursday evening, there were no confirmed cases in Travis County, but officials are playing it safe and planning as if there were.

Worried Shoppers Flood Grocery Stores Over Coronavirus Concerns

The checkout lines at Costco 20 minutes after opening.
People concerned about fallout from the coronavirus have been wiping out grocery store shelves across Austin and the U.S. as other countries restrict movement to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

Watch: Your Questions On Coronavirus Answered By Health Experts

KUT hosted a special hour of Morning Edition to answer your questions about the coronavirus. For the past week, we've been taking listener and reader questions and have assembled a panel of experts to answer some of those questions.

Austin Is Looking At Ways To Help Residents Who Can't Collect A Paycheck During Coronavirus Pandemic

An eviction notice on a door
Local elected officials say they are looking into ways to help residents unable to pay rent or utility bills because of the potential spread of COVID-19.

Q&A: Health Experts Answer Your Questions On The Coronavirus

A panelist of experts answer questions about COVID-19 during a special hour of Morning Edition.
KUT hosted a special hour of Morning Edition on Thursday to answer questions about the coronavirus. We asked listeners and readers to submit questions and assembled a panel of experts to answer them.