COVID-19 Latest: Austin To Reopen More Park Amenities And Facilities This Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 11. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Barton Creek Spillway, tennis courts and other park facilities to reopen this weekend

The City of Austin is reopening some park amenities and facilities beginning Saturday.

After consulting with Austin Public Health, the Parks Department has decided to reopen the Barton Creek Spillway, disc golf courses, neighborhood tennis courts, outdoor adult exercise equipment and campsites at Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

Permitted outdoor fitness classes and approved group activities, like clean-ups and plantings, of no more than 10 people are also allowed to resume.

More information can be found here.

Hays CISD urges patience as students adjust to a virtual start to the school year

Students in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District started school this week. All students are taking classes virtually for the first nine weeks.

Within the first few hours of being online Tuesday, the district's help center hotline dealt with almost 600 phone calls, district spokesperson Tim Savoy said. And that's not including calls that went directly to the district offices.

"There's some anxiety for sure,” Savoy said. “People, parents and students are worried about not being able to get logged in or not quite knowing where to go. But we're just telling folks to be patient with us."

But Savoy said that kind of volume was anticipated. While all students in the district are taking classes online right now, about 10% of students are taking their virtual classes at the school. The district provided this option for families in which both parents work and for students who have special needs.

— Riane Roldan

Georgetown hosts free COVID-19 testing starting Saturday

The city will be hosting free, walk-up coronavirus testing from Saturday through Tuesday. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as supplies last, at the Georgetown Community Center.

The test is a cheek swab, so people are being instructed not to eat, drink or use tobacco products for 20 minutes before the test.

No appointment is needed. More information can be found here.

UT Austin will play its opening football game of the season Saturday

While the team hopes to make a run at a Big 12 title, there will be a bigger test off the field for the university as it hosts the first mass gathering in Austin since March.

Texas is limiting attendance to just 25% of stadium capacity, but that still means around 25,000 people could be in attendance — standing in lines, buying food, using bathrooms, riding elevators and screaming for their team to win.

The athletics staff has put a plan in place for seating fans and distancing groups. UT Students will have to take a COVID-19 antigen test and get a negative result in order to get one of the limited number of student tickets.

The football team and staff will also be tested prior to the game. There will be no band and no on-field presentations. This will be the largest gathering in the city of Austin since a Post Malone concert happened on March 10.

Read more from KUT's Jimmy Maas.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.