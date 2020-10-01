COVID-19 Latest: Barton Springs Pool To Expand Hours Starting Friday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Oct. 1. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Barton Springs Pool expands hours

Barton Springs Pool will be expanding its hours starting Friday. The pool will have swim hours — with lifeguards — from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The pool is also open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. to “swim at your own risk.” Those hours were announced last week, along with reopenings at Deep Eddy, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springwoods pools.

Reservations aren’t required at the pools, but there are certain health protocols in place, like social distancing and wearing masks when not in the water.

Free masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed in Pflugerville today

Pflugerville will have a free personal protective equipment distribution at Northeast Metropolitan Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The distribution will include hand sanitizer, masks and educational materials.

This event is a collaboration between Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare and Central Health. The organizations have been providing PPE to areas with high COVID-19 positivity rates in an effort to avoid a future surge in cases as cold and flu season approaches.

Hutto reopens City Hall and Council meetings to the public

The City of Hutto is reopening its City Hall and public library today amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can attend council meetings at 25% capacity.

The public library will resume "grab n' go" services for 30-minute sessions. Face masks are required. Visitors who want to access the library's computers, printer or copier must make an appointment.

Meeting and study rooms remain closed. Officials still recommend people make utility payments online, by phone or by using the city's drop box.

