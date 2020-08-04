COVID-19 Latest: Big 12 Limits Football Season, Austin Emergency Center Offers Free Tests

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 4. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Big 12 moves forward with 10-game plan for 2020 football season

The Texas Longhorns will play fewer games this season because of COVID-19.

The Big 12 on Monday released its football plans for the fall. Texas will play all of its nine conference opponents, plus just one game out of conference. The Longhorns already lost their marquee road matchup against Louisiana State University when it was canceled by the Southeastern Conference last week.

The Big 12 decision also moves the start of the Longhorns’ season a few weeks later into September.

“We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

The move likely means the cancellation of the Sept. 5 game against South Florida, leaving UT-El Paso on Sept. 19 as the Longhorns’ lone non-conference football game – for now.

Drew Martin, UT's executive senior associate athletics director, said earlier Monday that thousands of hand-sanitizer stations will be set up at the stadium and fans will enter with contactless ticketing on mobile phones.

​ “All of our staff will be screened before assuming any duties on game day," he said. "And to further mitigate the spread of the virus, we’re requiring facemasks or cloth face coverings for all staff and fans immediately upon arrival on the University of Texas campus.”

– Jimmy Maas

Free COVID-19 testing day planned for two Austin Emergency Center locations

Austin Emergency Center is offering free COVID-19 testing at two locations Thursday. The testing will be done via drive-thru, and no appointment is needed, the freestanding emergency room says.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following AEC locations:

South Lamar, 4015 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Anderson Mill, 13435 US Hwy. 183 N., Austin

AEC uses PCR testing, which determines if you have an active infection, as opposed to antibody tests, which determine if you have been infected in the past, according to a spokesperson. AEC says it aims to get test results back to patients within three days.

COVID-19 Dashboards

