COVID-19 Latest: Coronavirus Becomes Fourth Leading Cause Of Death In Travis County

COVID-19 becomes fourth top killer in Travis County

COVID-19 has surpassed cerebrovascular diseases like strokes to become the fourth leading cause of death in Travis County, Austin Public Health said Friday. Cancer, heart disease and accidents are the top three causes of death.

APH looked at vital records data from 2018, which found 1,229 residents died of cancer, 1,092 died from heart disease, 512 died from accidents and 337 died of cerebrovascular diseases. As of Thursday, APH said, 346 people have died from complications related to the virus.

“We have hit an unfortunate milestone in our community," Director Stephanie Hayden said in a press release.

Austin-Travis County interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said the finding is being released in an effort to counter “the vast spread of misinformation around COVID-19.”

“If we do not take this virus seriously in our community, we have the real possibility that every family will know someone who was hospitalized or who has died from COVID-19,” he said.

Austin seeks submissions for art exhibit responding to COVID-19

The City of Austin is looking for artists to submit proposals for a socially distant, participatory art exhibit.

The exhibit, ArtsResponders: Social Practice Responds to COVID-19, will feature art that involves people as the medium, an approach known as “social practice.”

“Social practice uses the participatory element as the artwork, integrally developing an idea and turning it into public will,” the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release.

Watch the city explain social practice below:

The projects will be set up outdoors — one in each of the 10 Austin City Council districts. Selected artists must comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and will be given a $2,000 stipend. Artists can submit proposals online through Sept. 13. The exhibit will run Oct. 5 to March 31.

