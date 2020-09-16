COVID-19 Latest: Emergency Food Distribution To Take Place Thursday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Sept. 16. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austinites are getting test results back faster as demand for testing declines

Austin Public Health’s turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is now just two days on average, the health authority said in a press release Wednesday. That’s because fewer people are seeking COVID-19 tests right now, so the labs that process the tests aren’t as overwhelmed as they were earlier this summer.

Testing providers in Austin saw a high demand for testing in June and July — when some were having to turn people away and reporting turnaround times of seven to 10 days.

APH also said Wednesday it has signed contracts with more labs to help maintain a shorter turnaround time if demand increases going forward.

Public testing site to open in Montopolis neighborhood

Austin Public Health is opening a neighborhood testing site Tuesday at 1416 Montopolis Drive, the former Montopolis neighborhood center.

“The 78741 zip code is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, and Austin Public Health continues to work to reduce disparities in health outcomes for our community,” APH Director Stephanie Hayden said in a press release.

People will not be required to arrive at the site in a car. APH encourages people to make an appointment, but there will be limited slots available for those who do not sign up in advance, according to the release.

The site will be open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID cases in Hays County are dwindling. But there's still a small spike among college students.

Active COVID-19 cases in Hays County are on a steady decline, but there’s one age group still seeing small spikes in cases.

“We are seeing quite a few cases that are popping up here in San Marcos, especially in the 18-, 25-year-old age range, which does have a lot to do with our Texas State population here in San Marcos,” epidemiologist Eric Schneider said at a news conference Wednesday. “We want to make sure that our college students are being smart. I know you're wearing your mask. I know you’re social distancing. But when you're off campus, you need to continue those practices.”

Texas State University started conducting some in-person classes again in late August. The school has its own contact tracing system and team, as well as its own COVID-19 dashboard.

Schneider also said there are more active cases in Hays County than in Travis County, despite major population differences, because Hays doesn’t automatically clear active cases after 14-20 days. Instead, the county keeps people listed as active cases until someone from the health department can contact them to confirm they’re better.

Read more from KUT's Riane Roldan.

Emergency food distribution to take place Thursday

Central Texas Food Bank is hosting another emergency relief food distribution on Thursday to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive, Austin.

Pre-packaged boxes of food will be distributed via drive-thru. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicle’s trunk, so organizers ask that people make room before arriving.

