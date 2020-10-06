COVID-19 Latest: Mayor Adler Says He's Worried Gov. Abbott Will Reopen Bars Soon

By 24 minutes ago
  • Austin Mayor Steve Adler, seen on March 6, says he hopes, if bars are reopened, they have stricter rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    Austin Mayor Steve Adler, seen on March 6, says he hopes, if bars are reopened, they have stricter rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 6. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Mayor Adler says he's worried Gov. Abbott will reopen bars soon

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he's worried that Gov. Greg Abbott is considering reopening bars soon as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a tweet Monday, Abbott said Texans have kept COVID-19 under control and that he will "be announcing more openings soon." The tweet includes a video of two beer mugs clinking together, hinting that bars could be included in those reopening plans.

Adler said he's concerned about opening bars because it's harder to remember to practice social distancing when drinking. He said bars are different than restaurants because people walk around, they don't stay in one area.

"I hope that if the governor opens up bars more widely that he insists on those kinds of rules so that the bar patrons are sitting at the table or getting served or that they're wearing masks when they go up to the bar to get an order of drinks and then they go back to their table," the mayor said.

Adler urges people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing so officials can open up more places without risking lives.

Georgetown will have free testing this week and next

Georgetown will have free, walk-up COVID-19 testing Wednesday through Sunday and Oct.14-16.

All testing will be conducted at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last. Appointments are not needed.

The tests will be done using a cheek swab, so people  cannot eat, drink or use tobacco products  20 minutes prior. The site is open to all Texans, not just Williamson County residents.

COVID-19 Dashboard

    

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Abbott Hints Bars Could Be Allowed To Reopen Soon

By 23 hours ago
A bar on Sixth Street in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Oct. 5. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

'It's Been Really Stressful': Austin ISD Teachers Prepare For In-Person Classes

By Oct 5, 2020
Madeline Horrell poses outside Kealing Middle School with her cello.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Teaching middle school orchestra is often about small actions for Madeline Horrell: moving a student’s pinky ever so slightly, quickly tuning a violin, grabbing a cello to replace a broken string.

But the magic of playing as a group is that once the students start a piece together, they make each other better.

'Don't Be Afraid Of It': Trump Dismisses Virus Threat As He Returns To White House

By 19 hours ago

Updated at 8:18 p.m. ET

President Trump walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening, planning on receiving the remainder of his treatment for COVID-19 at the White House.

He was seen pumping his fist in the air on the way out of the building and didn't respond to any questions from the press. Upon arriving back at the White House, Trump walked up the staircase of the South Portico entrance, removed his mask, gave reporters standing below a thumbs-up and saluted Marine One.