COVID-19 Latest: Mayor Adler Says He's Worried Gov. Abbott Will Reopen Bars Soon

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Mayor Adler says he's worried Gov. Abbott will reopen bars soon

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he's worried that Gov. Greg Abbott is considering reopening bars soon as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a tweet Monday, Abbott said Texans have kept COVID-19 under control and that he will "be announcing more openings soon." The tweet includes a video of two beer mugs clinking together, hinting that bars could be included in those reopening plans.

Adler said he's concerned about opening bars because it's harder to remember to practice social distancing when drinking. He said bars are different than restaurants because people walk around, they don't stay in one area.

"I hope that if the governor opens up bars more widely that he insists on those kinds of rules so that the bar patrons are sitting at the table or getting served or that they're wearing masks when they go up to the bar to get an order of drinks and then they go back to their table," the mayor said.

Adler urges people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing so officials can open up more places without risking lives.

Georgetown will have free testing this week and next

Georgetown will have free, walk-up COVID-19 testing Wednesday through Sunday and Oct.14-16.

All testing will be conducted at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last. Appointments are not needed.

The tests will be done using a cheek swab, so people cannot eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior. The site is open to all Texans, not just Williamson County residents.

