COVID-19 Latest: Number Of Texans Without Health Insurance Increased Right Before The Pandemic

  • A sign at Mission Funeral Home reminds visitors that masks are mandatory.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Number of Texans without health insurance continues to increase

Texas already had the highest number of people without health insurance — but it got worse right before the pandemic.

According to the Census Bureau, about 5.2 million Texans did not have health insurance in 2019. That’s about 230,000 more people uninsured than in the year before. Anne Dunkelberg with the policy think tank Every Texan said the uninsured rate has been steadily climbing, especially among working age adults.

“Being uninsured means that they are constantly running a risk of crippling medical debt that prevents them form being able to move up that economic ladder,” Dunkelberg said. “So we went into this pandemic with 5 million people potentially in that boat. Now, we may be looking at a couple million or more who have been added to that number.”

According to estimates, by May of this year about 1.6 million Texans had lost their employer coverage. Dunkelberg said state leaders could address this growing crisis by expanding Medicaid to low-income adults like most states in the country have already done — including Republican led states like Arkansas and Indiana.

— Ashley Lopez

