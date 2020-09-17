COVID-19 Latest: Number Of Texans Without Health Insurance Increased Right Before The Pandemic

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 17. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Number of Texans without health insurance continues to increase

Texas already had the highest number of people without health insurance — but it got worse right before the pandemic.

According to the Census Bureau, about 5.2 million Texans did not have health insurance in 2019. That’s about 230,000 more people uninsured than in the year before. Anne Dunkelberg with the policy think tank Every Texan said the uninsured rate has been steadily climbing, especially among working age adults.

“Being uninsured means that they are constantly running a risk of crippling medical debt that prevents them form being able to move up that economic ladder,” Dunkelberg said. “So we went into this pandemic with 5 million people potentially in that boat. Now, we may be looking at a couple million or more who have been added to that number.”

According to estimates, by May of this year about 1.6 million Texans had lost their employer coverage. Dunkelberg said state leaders could address this growing crisis by expanding Medicaid to low-income adults like most states in the country have already done — including Republican led states like Arkansas and Indiana.

— Ashley Lopez

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.