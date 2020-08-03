COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 469 New Cases Over The Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 3. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin seeks to loosen rules for charities that distribute food

The City of Austin is trying to make it easier for food charities to hand out free meals as the pandemic increases demand, according to KUT's partner the Austin Monitor.

Food banks have not been allowed to repackage food from restaurants unless they have a kitchen permit. That comes with a list of requirements, including a double sink and stainless steel surfaces. But food pantries say this limits their options, since restaurants are a source for food distribution.

Austin City Council members approved a resolution last week asking the city manager to temporarily stop enforcing restrictions on food charities at least through the end of the year – as long as they don't impact people’s safety or health. The resolution also calls for a new task force aimed at addressing other ways the city's permitting process limits people’s access to food.

Travis County sees 469 new cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 469 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 222 on Saturday and 247 on Sunday. Five new deaths were reported.

As of Sunday evening, there were 307 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties). On Saturday, there were 321.

There were 67 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 41 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now at 36.3, the lowest it’s been since June 22.

Local officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it.

Even though that average is below 40, Austin Public Health said last week the area is staying in stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines, the second-highest level, for now. The health authority said the area could move to stage 3, which would mean fewer restrictions, if the average went below 40. But that move also depends on other factors, like doubling time and ICU and ventilator capacity.

