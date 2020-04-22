COVID-19 Live Updates: H-E-B To Extend Hours, Workforce Solutions Posts Essential Job Openings

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:15 a.m. — H-E-B extends hours

H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. starting Monday, April 27 until further notice.

“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices,” the company said in a press release.

The grocery store chain had shortened its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in March so its staff could work overnight to better stock shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

H-E-B also says its continuing to ease up on product limits on items and starting to open more departments, like bakeries, delis and floral departments. Most H-E-B Pharmacies will still operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and maintain their normal weekend hours.

Update at 5:15 a.m. — As thousands face unemployment, Workforce Solutions says it’s here to help

The unemployment rate for the Austin-Round Rock MSA in March was 3.5%, up from 2.6% in February, according to Workforce Solutions Capital Area, a public-private partnership that connects people to jobs.

Tamara Atkinson, the CEO of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, spoke with Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a live Facebook video Tuesday evening. She said around 44,000 people filed jobless claims in the five-county region in March. Normally, that number is around 2,000 or 3,000.

“We know that people are hurting,” she said. “It’s not just those impacted by the virus but it’s those impacted economically.”

To help connect people with jobs during this time, Atkinson said Workforce Solutions has created a “Jobs Now” page that lists job openings in essential business sectors. She also said Workforce Solutions can subsidize child care for essential workers.

“If people have any questions, Workforce Solutions is virtually open and ready to help people apply for those jobs,” Atkinson said.

Abbott says team is working on plans to reopen the state, directs Texans to jobs open now

Gov. Greg Abbott said his team is working quickly on a program to get Texans back to work and that he’ll be making an announcement Monday about next steps to reopen the state's economy.

“The good news is Texas is prepared to be taking very positive steps toward opening up our state and finally ensuring that we’re going to have more of our employees going back to work,” he said during a press conference Tuesday.

Abbott said his team has received input from the private sector regarding strategies for safe ways to open while containing the spread of COVID-19. The team is sharing that information with doctors who are reviewing it and making suggestions, he said.

Right now, the governor said, there are nearly half a million job openings in the state, including at places like Amazon, H-E-B and Randalls, as well as in the health care field. He urged people to visit WorkinTexas.com to find jobs in their area.

The Austin Independent School District will now swap out students’ AISD laptops that need repair with a working computer — from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on weekdays.

The economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic could increase the number of mental health and addiction disorders, a new report from the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in Texas finds.

The top doctor at Austin Public Health is advising caution about antibody testing that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

