COVID-19 Live Updates: Task Force To Examine Reopening Region, Bastrop County To Do Random Testing

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 6:10 a.m. — Local officials to announce task force that will examine reopening regional economy

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and city and county officials will announce the formation of the Opening Central Texas for Business Task Force on Thursday during a press conference at 9 a.m.

The task force will “honor public health priorities and focus on how to thoughtfully and safely reopen the regional economy,” according to a press release.

Update at 5:45 a.m — Random COVID-19 testing will happen in Bastrop County on Thursday and Friday.

The Bastrop County Health Authority and Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management will conduct random testing at 14 locations in the county on these days, asking about 150 residents if they would like to participate.

“Random testing is done so there is a better understanding of the pattern and spread of COVID-19 in the County,” Bastrop County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a statement.

He said the county is trying to determine how widespread the disease is in order to help mitigate it. The goal of the random testing is to gather data from adults in the county who have not been sick or yet tested positive.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management says random testing is an important tool in the fight to slow the spread of the virus. It helps in allocating medical resources and staff more efficiently and aids officials with planning and guidelines for when businesses and activities can reopen.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin needs state's help to combat COVID-19 in nursing homes, Escott says

Staff working at multiple facilities is contributing to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region’s nursing homes, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Wednesday.

So far, 15 nursing home residents and at least one staff member have died, accounting for 16 of the 27 reported deaths in Travis County. Overall, 96 residents and 67 staff members have contracted the disease.

Escott has ordered testing for the entire staff at one nursing home. He is also discouraging employees from working at multiple facilities, particularly those with outbreaks. He stopped short of ordering staff to do so, because of concerns about personnel shortages.

“This is why we’re asking the state for new staff, for staff who don’t normally work in nursing facilities, so we don’t have a domino effect into other facilities," Escott said at a news conference. “Again, this crisis has been going on regarding nursing home staffing long before COVID-19, and I think COVID-19 is certainly highlighting some of the vulnerabilities that have been present for quite some time."

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

Travis County has joined a lawsuit against an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts jail release for some offenders.

UT Austin says it expects to know more this summer about what will happen with this year’s fall semester. An announcement is expected to be made in late June.

Small businesses in Austin that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for loans of up to $35,000 to provide gap funding as they await emergency loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. starting Monday, April 27.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.