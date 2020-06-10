Fires Under I-35 Left Homeless Austinites With Nothing. Volunteers Stepped Up To Lend A Hand.

By 54 minutes ago
  • Rania Lewis helps distribute donations for individuals experiencing homelessness under I-35.
    Rania Lewis helps distribute donations for individuals experiencing homelessness under I-35.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Peaceful protests outside Austin police headquarters two weekends ago were marred by destruction as people set fire to a car and the belongings of Austinites living under I-35.

One video of the violence caught the attention of Rania Lewis, a St. Edward's University student who helped start an online fundraiser to replace some of what those folks lost. 

"We wanted to let them know we're here for them as a community and also ... that they are seen and they are part of Austin," she said.

Greg Howard says food donations have been relatively steady since the COVID-19 pandemic, but clothing donations are spotty.
Credit Michael Minasi / KUT

Greg Howard, 57, lost nearly everything.

"During the riots, all my stuff got burnt up. My mattress, my tent – all that stuff got burnt up," he said. "So, [I'm] starting all over – again."

Howard said he's been living under I-35 for four months. When the protests outside APD headquarters got heated May 30, he decided to leave.

When he came back, his stuff was gone. 

Tuesday afternoon, he waited in line for a care package filled with nonperishable food like ramen, along with toiletries and medical supplies. He also got some clean shirts and underwear – items that are crucial as regular donations have slowed during the pandemic.

Last week, Lewis canvassed people under I-35, asking if they had anything specific they needed – or wanted – in a care package. She and others filled 40 of those packages before shuttling them over to I-35 in the scorching heat.

"Oh, this is a blessing right here, man," Howard said as opened his package. "This is a blessing."

Along with the food and supplies, he got a tent and a bus pass, which he'll use to literally ride out the heat during the day.

Both the demonstrators and police say the violence under I-35 was caused by people looking for trouble, not those protesting the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. 

Howard, who became homeless after losing a job in tech, said he doesn't hold a grudge; he doesn't wish ill on the people who burned his stuff. Instead, he said it's been heartening to see the unity in Austin and elsewhere as people of all backgrounds come together to protest police violence, like on Sunday.

He said Tuesday's unprompted donations were proof of that unity.

"Life ain't so bad," he said. "Just when you think you're down, someone's going to come pick you up."

Got a tip? Email Andrew Weber at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Protests
COVID-19
Homelessness
Coronavirus

Related Content

Thousands Rally In Austin For Economic Justice And An End To Police Violence

By Jun 8, 2020
Thousands rallied at Huston-Tillotson University in East Austin to protest police violence on June 7, 2020.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Thousands gathered at Huston-Tillotson University in East Austin on Sunday to rally against police violence against black people and systemic racism. It was at least the 10th day of protests in Austin over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, the latest in many police killings of unarmed black people nationwide. Protesters are also demanding justice in the killing of Mike Ramos, a Hispanic and black man, by Austin police April 24.  

He Wants Action, Not Acknowledgement, After Austin Police Shot His Brother With 'Less Lethal' Round

By Jun 5, 2020
Michael Minasi / KUT

Joshua Howell wants you to listen. He wants you to listen to people of color when they talk about and document police violence and racism. He wants you to experience it as those folks did.

'All Black Lives Matter': Austin's LGBTQIA+ Community Holds Solidarity Protest

By Jun 6, 2020
Michael Minasi/KUT

It’s Pride Month – a time usually filled with parades and celebrations. But after recent unrest in Austin and across the country in response to the police killings of unarmed black people, the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets for a different reason.

Have You Gone To A Protest In Austin Over The Past Week? The City Wants To Test You For COVID-19.

By Jun 5, 2020
Demonstrators face off with law enforcement in downtown Austin in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations and protests in honor of George Floyd of Minneapolis and, locally, Mike Ramos.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin Public Health officials say people who participated in recent large gatherings — like protests against police violence — should sign up to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The city is expanding eligibility for people without symptoms to get tested for free at drive-thru sites.