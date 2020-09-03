Gov. Greg Abbott Considering Putting Austin Police Under State Control After Budget Cut

  • Austin police gather on I-35 in May to remove protesters demonstrating against police brutality off the highway. Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials have criticized the city's decision to cut police funding.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott is considering a legislative proposal that, if passed, would put the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.

Texas’ governor tweeted Thursday that he was looking at a strategy that would stop major city officials’ efforts to shift resources away from police departments and into other social services. Austin became the first Texas city to approve cutting its police budget last month as calls rise to “defund police” during a revived movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

“This proposal for the state to takeover the Austin Police Department is one strategy I'm looking at,” Abbott tweeted. “We can't let Austin's defunding & disrespect for law enforcement to endanger the public & invite chaos like in Portland and Seattle.”

The potential legislation, sent to Abbott by former Texas House Representatives Terry Keel and Ron Wilson after Austin’s decision, would allow for a city with a population over 1 million and less than two police officers per 1,000 residents — a bucket Austin falls into — to have its police force consolidated with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The state’s law enforcement branch would take over the local police department and form a new entity if the governor decided there were “insufficient municipal resources being appropriated for public safety needs,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Texas Tribune.

The director of DPS would control operations of the new department, and the state’s Public Safety Commission, a five-member board that oversees DPS and is appointed by the governor, would decide its budget, said Keel, who is also a former Travis County sheriff. The money would then be taken from state sales revenue taxes usually sent to the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
Greg Abbott

Austin Could 'Decouple' Victim Services From The Police Department. Here's What That Means.

By 10 hours ago
Protesters hold a sign saying "Defund Police" in front of Austin Police headquarters in May.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Twenty years ago, trombones were echoing in Courtney Santana's ears – trombones like the ones in Charlie Brown cartoons.

There she was, crumpled on parking lot asphalt. Austin police officers were holding her two kids, including her 8-month-old son, who had nearly been shot in the head after her partner's pistol fell out of a coat and discharged.

Gov. Abbott Proposes Freezing Property Tax Revenue In Cities That Cut Police Funding

By Aug 18, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

In the hopes of discouraging cities from reducing money spent on police, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he and other state leaders support the passage of a bill halting a property tax revenue increase for any Texas city that cuts its police budget.

Austin Doctors Say 'Less Lethal' Munitions Used By Law Enforcement Can Cause Serious Harm 

By Aug 14, 2020
Austin police point guns at protesters being forced off I-35.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The “beanbag" rounds law enforcement agencies call "less lethal” munitions can cause serious injuries and should not be used for crowd control, a group of doctors from Dell Medical School at UT Austin wrote Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Says Changes To Police Budget Will Better Enable Officers To Focus On Crime

By Aug 14, 2020
The Austin City Council discusses the budget during a virtual meeting Wednesday that was projected on screen at the Palmer Events Center.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The $4 billion budget Austin City Council adopted Thursday includes plans to reduce the police budget by about a third – $150 million. Twenty million dollars is being cut immediately, with $3.5 million going to Austin-Travis County EMS, and $6.5 million going to housing assistance for people living on the street.

Austin Cuts And Reinvests 5 Percent Of Police Budget, Promises More Changes Over The Next Year

By Aug 13, 2020
People sit spaced apart with masks on watching a screen showing Austin City Council members.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español.

Austin is immediately cutting $20 million from the city’s police budget – and council members are vowing to make bigger reductions in the coming year.