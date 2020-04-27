Hundreds Qualify For COVID-19 Test After Taking Austin Public Health's Online Assessment

  An employee takes down information at a drive-thru coronavirus clinic at the CommUNITYCare at the Hancock Center.
    An employee takes down information at a drive-thru coronavirus clinic at the CommUNITYCare at the Hancock Center.
More than 500 of the 1,800 people who’ve signed up for Austin Public Health’s testing enrollment form met the criteria needed to warrant a COVID-19 test.

Three hundred people are scheduled to be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after using the online form that eliminates the need for a face-to-face meeting with a physician. About 120 patients were tested for the virus Saturday, the first day of scheduled testing.

With Gov. Greg Abbott expected to announce further moves to “reopen” Texas during the pandemic, Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said testing is an important factor in deciding when – and how – we return.

“When we talk about reopening Austin and Travis County, at the heart of risk assessment is person-to-person interactions, particularly with people who are not related," he said in a press release. "As we slowly begin reopening, it is critical that we continue to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice personal hygiene."

Officials expect to administer 2,000 tests a week using the form as more people sign up. Austin Public Health is also adding more than 100 people into its contact tracing unit with the help of the city and county departments, as well as partners.

“I'm pleased that we've been able to continually increase our testing here, but according to some recommendations we would need to run close to 2,000 tests a day to reach the goal that they suggested. We’ve still got a long way to go,” he said.

In conjunction with UT's Dell Medical School, Austin Public Health said it is also exploring antibody testing strategy and validity. And, thanks to the state, APH now has a rapid COVID-19 test machine that can give results in 15 minutes. But the kits the machine tests are hard to come by due to high demand and the city currently doesn’t have any.

A pilot program that requires testing of all staff, including those showing no symptoms, is currently underway at an Austin nursing home. Health officials say this will help identify staff who may unknowingly be spreading the disease within facilities.

Got a tip? Email Jerry Quijano at jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Catholic Charities Inundated With Calls For Aid Money

A mural on a business on Sixth Street tells people to stay home and stay safe.
We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

MAP: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Locations In Austin And How To Access Them

CommUnityCare conducts drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Hancock Center.
Several public and private entities have set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, so people can be tested for the disease without having to enter a clinic and risk exposure to the coronavirus. The setup is intended to protect health care workers from contracting the disease, too. 

CDC Adds 6 Symptoms To Its COVID-19 List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added several new symptoms to its existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

The CDC has long said said that fever, cough and shortness of breath are indications that someone might have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has now added six more conditions that may come with the disease: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Austin Officials Plan For Backup Facilities If Hospitals Become Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Cases

City officials say they are preparing to increase the number of hospital beds in the area in case there is a surge of COVID-19 patients overwhelming existing hospitals.

Majority Of COVID-19 Cases In Austin-Travis County Are Hard To Connect, Health Official Says

Workers handle paperwork at a drive-thru coronavirus screening site at CommUNITYCare Clinic at the Hancock Center in Austin last month.
As Austin tries to track down those who’ve come in contact with the 502 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the interim health authority and public health medical director said it’s hard to draw a clear line between many of the cases.