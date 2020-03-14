Stop Buying All The Toilet Paper. There's No Shortage If Everyone Takes Only What They Need.

By Carrington Tatum | The Texas Tribune 1 minute ago
  • A sign at H-E-B tells customers they are limited to two items of bath tissue per shopping visit.
    A sign at H-E-B tells customers they are limited to two items of bath tissue per shopping visit.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Texans don’t need to rush out and stock up on groceries or household items: There’s no shortage if everyone takes only what they need.

That’s the message from Texas officials and industry representatives, who say preparing for a health disaster like the state's COVID-19 outbreaks is different from a natural disaster.

"There is absolutely no need to go out and stockpile supplies,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday as he declared a statewide emergency. “This isn’t the type of situation like where we see with an oncoming hurricane."

Dya Campos, a spokesperson for H-E-B, said the San Antonio-based grocery chain has been planning to meet coronavirus-inspired demand and echoed the governor’s advice.

H-E-B's strategy to meet increased demand during the ongoing coronavirus crisis is to make sure people will find enough groceries in the stores for months— not to stock up for everyone to buy it all in a day or week.

“If we think long term, we can ease the panic ... if our customers just relax knowing that we are not going to completely run out of product if we can just have the time to be able to restock our shelves," she said.

Campos said there isn't a shortage of products in the supply chain. Shelves are just temporarily empty because customers are buying items faster than trucks can deliver the products. But the stores are replenishing the items daily, she said.

Representatives for Albertsons, Kroger and Walmart did not respond to interview requests.

Joseph Welsh is a retail supermarket consultant and agrees that buyers are overreacting.

He said since grocery stores can’t suddenly increase their inventories for a spike in demand, they usually turn to limits on the number of items per customer and stick to their normal restocking schedule to conserve supplies.

The rush for groceries comes as cases of community spread have appeared in two of Texas’ largest urban areas. Federal and state health officials have encouraged people to slow the spread of coronavirus through social distancing. Businesses and local governments are taking heed by canceling large gatherings and telling employees to work from home.

The state’s capacity for testing people for the virus was limited to about 200 people per day but is expanding to thousands, Abbott said in his declaration of a health disaster Friday.

Campos said some H-E-B stores have started capping the number of essentials per person.

“We really just need Texans to realize that this is going to be a long-term situation,” Campos said. “Unlike a hurricane, [which is] three weeks of intensity and then clean up afterward, Texans need to be prepared for more long-term awareness of coronavirus,” Campos said.

______________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: H-E-B and Walmart have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

The New Coronavirus Can Live On Surfaces For 2-3 Days — Here's How To Clean Them

By 57 minutes ago

How long can the new coronavirus live on a surface, like say, a door handle, after someone infected touches it with dirty fingers? A study out this week finds that the virus can survive on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours, and on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

President Trump Declares National Emergency As Coronavirus Pandemic Grows

By 19 hours ago

Updated at 9:30 p.m. ET

President Trump on Friday declared that the coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency, a designation that frees up as much as $50 billion in federal assistance to state and local governments overwhelmed by the spread of the virus, and makes it easier to surge medical resources to areas that need them most.

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By 21 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am at this moment declaring a state disaster for all counties in the state of Texas," he said at a news conference Friday. 

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

By 20 hours ago
UT Austin President Greg Fenves
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday.

Worried Shoppers Flood Grocery Stores Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Mar 12, 2020
The checkout lines at Costco 20 minutes after opening.
Sangita Menon / KUT

People concerned about fallout from the coronavirus have been wiping out grocery store shelves across Austin and the U.S. as other countries restrict movement to contain the spread of COVID-19. 