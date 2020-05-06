Texas Democrats Ask A Court To Stop Attorney General Ken Paxton's Threats Over Mail-In Voting

By 25 minutes ago
  • A line of voters waits to cast ballots at McCallum High School during the primary March 3.
    A Travis County district judge ruled last month that people afraid of voting in person because of COVID-19 can apply for a mail-in ballot under the disabled category.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The Texas Democratic Party has asked a court to order state officials not to interfere with a previous court order that opened up mail-in voting in the state.

In their filing Tuesday with the Third Court of Appeals, lawyers accused the state of thrusting voters and local election officials into “legal limbo” by contradicting the earlier ruling.

Last month, a Travis County district court judge ruled voters worried about contracting COVID-19 could use mail-in ballots during elections in July and November.

The Texas Democratic Party had sued state and local election officials in March in an effort to get a district court to clarify state law on mail-in ballots.

​Texas has one of the strictest vote-by-mail programs in the country. Only people over 65, people who are in jail and not convicted, people who will be out of the county, and people who are sick or disabled can get a mail-in ballot.

The court ruled that under the law, voters can avoid physical harm by applying for ballot by mail under the disability category.

But state officials disagree.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Ken Paxton accused local election officials of “misleading the public about their ability to vote by mail."

“Fear of contracting COVID-19, however, is a normal emotional reaction to the current pandemic and does not amount to an actual disability that qualifies a voter to receive a ballot by mail,” Paxton said in a statement last week. ““My office will continue to defend the integrity of Texas’s election laws.”  

In its filing, the Texas Democratic Party said the court needs to step in to ensure counties and voters do not fear applying for and processing vote-by-mail applications.

“The State has taken the extraordinary action of publicly disregarding an order from a coequal branch of the government, asserting that its view of the Texas Election Code, which was rejected by the trial court, is law of the land and threatening those who follow the trial court’s interpretation with prosecution,” lawyers wrote in their motion. “This includes calling into question the validity of the injunction within Travis County and intimidating Travis County voters.”

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Voting
Texas Democratic Party
Ken Paxton
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Here's What You Should Know About Applying For A Mail-In Ballot In Texas Right Now

By Apr 17, 2020
Voters wait in line to cast ballots at the ACC Highland campus on March 3.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A Travis County judge issued an order Friday that essentially opens up Texas’ strict ballot-by-mail program to all voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

But local election officials say voters didn't have to wait for the courts to weigh-in.

Top Texas Officials Denounce Dallas Salon Owner's Jail Sentence For Defying Orders To Close

By 3 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is "outraged" over the judge's decision to jail Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday said the seven-day jail sentence a Dallas salon owner received for defying orders to keep her business closed was excessive — and Paxton called for her immediate release.

Travis County Judge Says He Will Open Up Mail-In Voting During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Apr 15, 2020
Voters line up to cast ballots in the primaries, at Austin Community College's Highland Campus on March 3.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A Travis County district court judge said Wednesday he will clarify that voters fearful of contracting COVID-19 will be allowed to use mail-in ballots during elections in July and November.

Texas' Ban On Online Voter Registration Complicates Efforts To Turn Out Young People In November

By Apr 13, 2020
Cassie Davis talks to a young person about registering to vote, on the steps of the Texas Capitol in 2018.
Andrea Garcia for KUT

Voter groups are scrambling to figure out how to continue registering young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, since Texas is among a minority of states that don't allow online voter registration.

Texas Democrats Again Sue To Ease Vote-By-Mail Rules During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020
Charlie Pearce for The Texas Tribune

With primary election runoffs scheduled for July and the November general election on the horizon, the Texas Democratic Party has expanded its ongoing fight for more widespread mail-in balloting to federal court, fearful that a Monday U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Wisconsin presidential primary signals a need to get federal litigation in the pipeline quickly.