Texas State University Monitoring 10 People For The Coronavirus After International Travel

Texas State University is keeping an eye on 10 people who recently traveled to countries where the coronavirus is actively spreading, a spokesperson confirmed to KUT on Tuesday. The individuals –nine students and a faculty member – are self-quarantining at their homes off campus.

As of Tuesday, the state health department reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, none of which are in Hays or Williamson counties, where Texas State has campuses.

The university has not tested any of the people for the disease because none of the individuals have met the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for testing. A spokesperson did confirm the university health center is waiting on equipment to test people, as first reported by University Star on Monday.

On Friday, Texas State announced it was restricting university-affiliated travel to countries with Level 2 and 3 travel warnings from the CDC. As of Tuesday, this included China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

“The university is committed to protecting the health of our Texas State community and will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation," Emilio Carranco, the school’s chief medical officer, said in an emailed statement. "University business and classes will continue as usual.”