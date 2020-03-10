Texas State University Monitoring 10 People For The Coronavirus After International Travel

By 10 minutes ago
  • A sign tells visitors at St. David's Medical Center to alert staff if they've traveled to a region with cases of COVID-19 and have certain respiratory symptoms.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas State University is keeping an eye on 10 people who recently traveled to countries where the coronavirus is actively spreading, a spokesperson confirmed to KUT on Tuesday. The individuals –nine students and a faculty member – are self-quarantining at their homes off campus.

As of Tuesday, the state health department reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, none of which are in Hays or Williamson counties, where Texas State has campuses.

The university has not tested any of the people for the disease because none of the individuals have met the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for testing. A spokesperson did confirm the university health center is waiting on equipment to test people, as first reported by University Star on Monday.

On Friday, Texas State announced it was restricting university-affiliated travel to countries with Level 2 and 3 travel warnings from the CDC. As of Tuesday, this included China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

“The university is committed to protecting the health of our Texas State community and will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation," Emilio Carranco, the school’s chief medical officer, said in an emailed statement. "University business and classes will continue as usual.”

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Texas State University

Related Content

'Texas Must Show The World How This Is Done,' Official Says About Containing Spread Of Coronavirus

By 31 minutes ago
Texas state Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt, seen during a news conference last month, told Texas lawmakers Tuesday it's mostly up to Texans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It’s mostly up to Texans right now to prevent widespread transmission of the coronavirus, the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services told lawmakers Tuesday.

SXSW's Cancellation Is An 'Economic Shock' For Austin

By 17 hours ago
Julia Reihs/KUT

The cancellation of South by Southwest will have economic ripple effects for the rest of the year, according to a consulting firm that does an annual economic analysis of the festival and conference.

"It certainly is a shock, and it's going to be an economic shock," says Greyhill Advisors partner Ben Loftsgaarden. 

Austin's MotoGP Race Postponed Until November Due To Coronavirus Concerns

By 1 hour ago
mrlaugh / Flickr

The Americas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas has been postponed until November due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, MotoGP said.

SXSW Lays Off A Third Of Its Full-Time Staff After Austin Cancels Festival

By 16 hours ago
A South by Southwest sign in the Red River Cultural District.
Julia Reihs / KUT

South by Southwest laid off a third of its full-time staff Monday, a SXSW spokesperson said. 

The company employs about 175 people. The layoffs come three days after the City of Austin canceled the festival due to concerns over COVID-19. 

A Dell Employee Who Was In Austin Late Last Month Has Been Diagnosed With COVID-19 In Southern India

By 19 hours ago
A person uses hand sanitizer.
Julia Reihs / KUT

A man who was in the Austin area last month has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Southern India, officials say.

Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department says the unidentified man was in the area Feb. 28, then traveled to Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka before showing symptoms of the disease six days later. Dell Technologies confirmed Monday night that the man was an employee of Dell India, and that he visited the company's headquarters in Round Rock before heading back home.