Watch: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

Austin Public Health officials are holding their weekly virtual news conference to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that most businesses in the state could open at 75% capacity starting Monday and nursing home facilities could begin allowing visitors. Bars, which are still considered "COVID-spreading locations" may not reopen yet.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be answering reporters' questions.

Watch the news conference: