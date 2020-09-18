Watch: Austin Public Health Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update

By 1 hour ago
  • UT Austin students wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at DKR Stadium before the Sept. 12 football game against UT-El Paso.
    UT Austin students wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at DKR Stadium before the Sept. 12 football game against UT-El Paso.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Public Health officials are holding their weekly virtual news conference to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that most businesses in the state could open at 75% capacity starting Monday and nursing home facilities could begin allowing visitors. Bars, which are still considered "COVID-spreading locations" may not reopen yet. 

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be answering reporters' questions.

Watch the news conference:

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

Related Content

College, High School Students In Austin Are Testing Positive For COVID At Exponentially Higher Rates

By Sep 15, 2020
A floor marker at UT Austin's Student Union reminds students to stay 6 feet apart.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

High school and college-aged students are testing positive for COVID-19 at a much higher rate than the area's overall population, Austin's top public health expert says.

College Football Returns To Austin With Fans, Safety Measures — And Likely Virus Transmissions

By Sep 11, 2020
UT Austin's DKR Memorial Stadium.
Michael Minasi / KUT

When the Longhorns play their football season opener Saturday, UT Austin will be tested on the field by UT-El Paso — and off the field by whether or not its COVID-19 protocols are enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.