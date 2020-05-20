Watch: Austinites Share 'Love Letters' For Their City During The Pandemic

In March, the coronavirus began to change Austin — the sounds, the music and the people within it. Over the past month, KUT and KUTX have been asking Austinites to write love letters to their empty city.

These letters document memories, calls to action and social distancing experiences from across Austin. KUT and KUTX multimedia producer Julia Reihs made the following video inspired by the letters.

