Watch: 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters In Austin Say Justice Is Long Overdue

Demonstrators protested at the Capitol, through the streets of downtown Austin, outside police headquarters and on I-35 over the weekend, calling for justice in the police killings of unarmed black people.

Organizers called off the official rally shortly before it was due to start Sunday, saying outside agitators were trying to turn their peaceful event violent. That didn’t stop thousands of people from coming out to demand police accountability – particularly for the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos here in Austin.

Here's what the protests looked and sounded like. (Warning: This video contains explicit language.)